Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Up 10.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were up 10.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 7,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.
The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.
The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.
About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
