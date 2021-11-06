Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Trading Up 10.9% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) were up 10.9% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $123.27 and last traded at $123.27. Approximately 7,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 77,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.18.

The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21.

About Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

