Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stake Raised by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novavax were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Novavax by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVAX opened at $159.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.21) EPS. Novavax’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,865 shares of company stock valued at $41,406,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

