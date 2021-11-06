Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stake Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $73,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of NVO opened at $113.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $115.95.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

