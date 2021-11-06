NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading 9.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.17. 15,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,639,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

