NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading 9.8% Higher on Strong Earnings

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s stock price traded up 9.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $9.24 and last traded at $9.17. 15,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,639,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.
Several brokerages have commented on DNOW. Stifel Nicolaus raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 76,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of NOW by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03.
About NOW (NYSE:DNOW)
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
