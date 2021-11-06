NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on NS. Barclays decreased their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.46. 524,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $639,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $646,000. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 22.9% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 395,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.