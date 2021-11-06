Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 64,459 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,459 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trip.com Group by 4,951.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,952,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,377,000 after buying an additional 6,814,903 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after buying an additional 1,458,310 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,464,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,375,000 after buying an additional 1,433,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Trip.com Group’s revenue was up 86.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

