Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $23.56 Million Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,065,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 119.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,917,000 after buying an additional 157,277 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.