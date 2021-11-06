Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $24.89 Million Stock Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 740,449 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103,349 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

GPRE stock opened at $42.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Profile

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

