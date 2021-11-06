Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $25.26 Million Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,023,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,561 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $25,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 42.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 65,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry W. Ross purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $40,458.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Allison bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,650 shares of company stock worth $398,658. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $26.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.34. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

