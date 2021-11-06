Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 125,887 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,098 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 125,887 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $24,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 258.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,644.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,390 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $165,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $46.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.69. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $48.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.20.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.