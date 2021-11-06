NXM (NXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $230,146.00

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. NXM has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and approximately $230,146.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $172.91 or 0.00281232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00051855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.78 or 0.00264747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012120 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.73 or 0.00098771 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,899,999 coins and its circulating supply is 6,615,038 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

