ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ OBSV traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 695,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,605. ObsEva has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $145.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ObsEva stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 2,713.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 863,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 832,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.50% of ObsEva worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OBSV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.56.

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

