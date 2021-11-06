Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,143,000 after acquiring an additional 562,725 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,313,000 after acquiring an additional 252,311 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $80.06 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

