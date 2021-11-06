Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,068 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

