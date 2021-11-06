Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 145 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $218.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.14. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

