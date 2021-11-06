Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 19,877 MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 125.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 17.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MediciNova in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $3.92. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $10.81.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

