Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $51,000 in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.06% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 7,073.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $3.31 on Friday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

