Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $76,000 Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 216.7% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 154,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Otto C. Morch sold 57,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $183,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian F. Coleman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $72,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 12.04%.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

