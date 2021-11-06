Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New Investment in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,404 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 2,877,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 179,007 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,367,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 435,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,501 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VAALCO Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $4.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $246.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.27. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. VAALCO Energy had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.