Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives $24.60 Average PT from Analysts

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,025,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after buying an additional 220,855 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 17.6% during the first quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,007,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,525,000 after buying an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $533.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.26.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

