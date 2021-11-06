Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.32. Old Dominion Freight Line posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year earnings of $8.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $8.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old Dominion Freight Line.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.63.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total value of $1,035,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23,803 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock traded down $6.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $348.83. 844,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,531. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $360.64. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.