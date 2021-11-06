Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.74

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $28.79, with a volume of 132538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

