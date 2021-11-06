Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $177.32. 240,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,392. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 103.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.06. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $90.60 and a fifty-two week high of $182.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average of $150.48.

Get Omnicell alerts:

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 6,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.60, for a total value of $1,013,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,479 shares of company stock worth $4,517,260 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OMCL. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Omnicell from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.