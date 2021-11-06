ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $64.00 at Craig Hallum

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $52.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $49.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.59.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $242,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 133.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.