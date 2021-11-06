ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) PT Raised to $65.00 at Susquehanna

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.59.

Shares of ON opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $61.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Waters acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.26 per share, with a total value of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,201,077 in the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 222,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,452 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 17,830 shares during the period. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

