On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $355.26

Shares of On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 355.26 ($4.64) and traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79). On the Beach Group shares last traded at GBX 292.50 ($3.82), with a volume of 222,446 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 439 ($5.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 354.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £507.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.33.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

