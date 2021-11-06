ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.29.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 827,998 shares of company stock worth $18,006,720 over the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTF opened at $17.88 on Friday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.12 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. ON24’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ON24 Company Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

