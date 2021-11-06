Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Sells $415,000.00 in Stock

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ONTO opened at $92.81 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $93.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after buying an additional 163,008 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Onto Innovation by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 133,237 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

