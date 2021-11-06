Ontrak Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 30,528 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,680% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,715 call options.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $153,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 369,693 shares of company stock worth $6,037,724 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Shares of Ontrak stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $224.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 2.01. Ontrak has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.01 million. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 16.70% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen cut shares of Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

