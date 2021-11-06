Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh Sells 675 Shares

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 675 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $16,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

OOMA opened at $21.76 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OOMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

