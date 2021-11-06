Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of HEXO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HEXO’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$7.00 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$12.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEXO in a report on Friday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.31.

HEXO stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12. HEXO has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in HEXO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 25,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

