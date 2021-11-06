Oppenheimer Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $195.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.24.

GPN stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $128.61 and a twelve month high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Global Payments by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 27,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $9,022,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 13,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 227,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,667,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

