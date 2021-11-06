Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $9.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.10. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GNRC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.60.

Generac stock opened at $442.88 on Thursday. Generac has a 1 year low of $202.56 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $986,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 698.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 4.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

