Oppenheimer Weighs in on Franchise Group, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRG. Aegis assumed coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

FRG opened at $44.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $24.91 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Franchise Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Franchise Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.