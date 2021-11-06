OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Bought by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,077 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $9,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

OPRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $95.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 795.58 and a beta of 0.47.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $1,403,277.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,159 shares of company stock worth $10,249,516. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

