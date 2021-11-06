OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. OraSure Technologies updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

OSUR traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $696.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.14 and a beta of -0.35.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OraSure Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

