Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) had its target price cut by analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Orchard Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Shares of ORTX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 883,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.66. Orchard Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 9,867.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing gene therapies for patients with rare disorders. The company focuses on its autologous ex vivo gene therapy approach on three therapeutic rare disease franchise areas: primary immune deficiencies, neurometabolic disorders, and hemoglobinopathies.

