Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ORC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,986,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,629. The stock has a market cap of $805.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.25. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.19.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.60%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orchid Island Capital from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

