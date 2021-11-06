Origin Agritech (LON:SEED) Trading Down 1.7%

Origin Agritech Ltd. (LON:SEED) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.05 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.09). 257,253 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 823,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.10).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.81. The firm has a market cap of £15.11 million and a PE ratio of 1.92.

Origin Agritech Company Profile (LON:SEED)

Origin Agritech Limited, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Zhong-Guan-Cun (ZGC) Life Science Park in Beijing, is a leading Chinese agricultural technology company. In crop seed biotechnologies, Origin Agritech’s phytase corn was the first transgenic corn to receive the Bio-Safety Certificate from China’sMinistry of Agriculture.

