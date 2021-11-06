Origin Protocol Trading Up 8.4% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $338.31 million and approximately $41.08 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001593 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00051683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.82 or 0.00253097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012086 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.55 or 0.00096971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Origin Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

