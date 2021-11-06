Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ORIAU) Lock-Up Period To End on November 9th

Orion Biotech Opportunities’ (NASDAQ:ORIAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, November 9th. Orion Biotech Opportunities had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 13th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

ORIAU stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $136,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $201,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities during the second quarter valued at $503,000.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

