Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 12th

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th.

Orion Engineered Carbons has decreased its dividend payment by 66.1% over the last three years. Orion Engineered Carbons has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $20.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $18.84. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $13.04 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $393.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OEC. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 134.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 87,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

