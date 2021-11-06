Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.
Shares of OFIX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. 66,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,317. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.
About Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
