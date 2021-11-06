Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Orthofix Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.710-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of OFIX traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.07. 66,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,317. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.40 million, a P/E ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orthofix Medical stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 129,400.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

