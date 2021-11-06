OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. OrthoPediatrics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.93. 85,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,407. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.73. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $73.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.14.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $357,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,321 shares of company stock worth $647,017. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OrthoPediatrics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 708.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of OrthoPediatrics worth $5,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

