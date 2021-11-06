OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OSI Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.83.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $95.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.97. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $80.18 and a 12-month high of $102.24. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.40 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 7.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,780 shares in the company, valued at $49,759,819.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $1,453,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 231,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,423,701.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,529 shares of company stock worth $7,355,733 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

