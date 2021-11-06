Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) will report earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.17). Ovid Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ovid Therapeutics.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07).

OVID has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

NASDAQ OVID traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,063. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $182,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,124,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $52,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

