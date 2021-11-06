Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

NYSE:ORCC traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.64. 1,876,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,372. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. Owl Rock Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.23%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Owl Rock Capital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Owl Rock Capital worth $29,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

