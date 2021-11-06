PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.26. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year earnings of $5.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $7.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.18 and its 200 day moving average is $86.80. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,439,000 after purchasing an additional 26,899 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in PACCAR by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

