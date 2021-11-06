PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,062 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.00 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average of $86.80.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.55.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

