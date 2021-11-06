PAID Network (PAID) Trading 30.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and $792,095.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 30.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00082410 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00079403 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.73 or 0.00101819 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,382.79 or 0.07228854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,314.07 or 0.99480390 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00022585 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

